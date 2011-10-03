HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday as mainland financials and property names dragged the Hang Seng Index to its lowest in 2-1/2 years, with low turnover and strength in defensives further pointing to risk aversion.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 4.38 percent at 16,822.15 points, while the China Enterprise Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong closed down 5.71 percent at 8,408.26 points.

Financial markets in China are closed this week for its extended National Day holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Monday's slump sank the Hang Seng Index to a new 2-1/2 year low, dipping below the 17,000 level. Chart support is next seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the September 2008 low at around 16,283. The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the lows October 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at around 16,148, is right smacked in that range.

* A report by Data Explorers on Monday showed that long bets outnumbered short ones in Hong Kong by little over five times last week, the lowest in 2-1/2 years. This figure is less than half of the 2011 high reached in January. Data Explorers said this decline was driven by a combination of short-selling interest that hit an annual high and institutional ownership that sank to a new low in 2011 to date last week. Short-selling made up 14 percent of total turnover last Friday alone, according to Thomson Reuters data. Full data for Monday is not immediately available at market close.

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd bled 13.4 percent to sink to its lowest in 2-1/2 years. Roughly half of Ping An's market value has been wiped out in the last three months. Monday's decline comes after Ping An recorded its biggest daily percentage plunge in more than three years on Sept. 26, hit by multiple rumours about HSBC selling down its stake and its exposure to the real estate trust business. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)