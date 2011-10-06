HONG KONG Oct 6 Hong Kong shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday as investors covered positions in stocks they had heavily shorted in recent sessions, leading the Hang Seng Index to its best single-day gain since April 2009.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.7 percent at 17,172.3 points, while the China Enterprise Index closed up 5.8 percent at 8,571.5 points.

Financial markets in mainland China are shut for a week-long National Day holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Thursday's gains brought the Hang Seng Index to the lower end of a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept 30 and the high on Oct 3, at about 17,179, one of several that opened up after steep losses last month that topped 14 percent, pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

* One trader said short selling interest accounted for about 10 percent of turnover at midday, suggesting the market remained fragile with one strategist saying gains on Thursday merely represent a correction from oversold levels. Full short selling data on Thursday was not immediately available at market close.

* China Overseas Land & Investment topped percentage gains among Hang Seng components, jumping more than 17 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume. Short selling interest in the stock exceeded 20 percent of its daily turnover in all but five sessions since mid-August as the stock declined more than 32 percent in the last quarter. Thursday's gains not only erased losses over the last four sessions, but also brought it back to levels last seen about two weeks ago. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)