HONG KONG Oct 7 Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday, posting its first weekly gain in five, rounding out a volatile week as gains in higher beta names helped the benchmark Hang Seng Index rebound from a 29-month low reached earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.1 percent on the day and 0.7 percent on the week at 17,707.0 points, while the China Enterprise Index closed up 3.7 percent on the day but down 0.3 percent on the week at 8,887.5 points.

Financial markets in China have been shut for a week-long National Day holiday and will resume trading on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Friday's gains helped reverse a steep decline in the past week that started last Friday on renewed fears of a hard landing in China after a series of warnings from brokerages. While a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept 30 and the high on Oct 3 was easily scaled on Friday, it is merely one of several that opened after steep losses last month. Near-term resistance on the charts is next seen at another downside gap, between the low of Sept 21 at about 18,698 and the high of Sept 22 at about 18,296. The Hang Seng Index had hit its lowest since May 2009 on Tuesday but nicely bounced off the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from lows in Oct 2008 to its cyclical peak in Nov 2010, seen at around 16,148.

* Some market watchers said long-term investors switched to high beta names from defensives on Friday. The top beta plays on the index, also among the most battered in the past week, were among its top percentage gainers. Citic Pacific and Ping An Insurance rose 9.4 and 8.1 percent respectively in good volume.

* Short covering continued to propel gains, with Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd surging 10.5 percent, leading percentage gains among Hang Seng components. The stock slumped more than 30 percent in the last quarter alone as investors fretted over its Europe business -- which according to Credit Suisse, comprises about 45 percent of its assets.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to released of economic data over the course of the next week, with the much-watched inflation data on October 13. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)