HONG KONG Oct 11 Hong Kong shares rallied on Tuesday with financials leading the charge a day after China stepped in to prop up beaten down prices on mainland markets in a move widely seen as designed to bolster investor confidence in the banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 2.43 percent at 18,141.59, but closed near the day's low as gains were tempered by weak energy counters and a sluggish reaction on the mainland market.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up just 0.16 percent at 2,348.52 after opening up 2.4 percent as strength in banks just tipped the balance in favour of gains while oil and coal issues weighed.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The biggest movers on the day remained banks in heavy volume. The four largest Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong added a combined $47.8 billion in market value, but short-selling ticked higher as well, suggesting some investors were betting that more steps would be needed before beleaguered banking stocks head for a sustained rebound. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the top gainer among the banks closed up 12.8 percent in heavy volume, but short-selling as a percentage of total turnover by midday, at 21 percent, was also the highest in the group.

* Energy-related names were under pressure after China said it would extend a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the whole country and widen it to include coking coal. PetroChina Co Ltd fell 1.7 percent and was the biggest drag on the benchmark. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd ended the day little changed.

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd jumped 9.3 percent after a senior executive told Reuters that the company was on track to meet its sales target of 500,000 vehicles in 2011, allaying worries that slower growth in the world's largest auto market may affect the company and pushing up its shares sharply. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)