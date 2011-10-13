SHANGHAI Oct 13 Hong Kong shares finished higher for a sixth-straight session on Thursday, led by strength in mainland property developers after they posted strong gains in contract sales for the last three quarters of the year.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.34 percent at 18,757.81, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong closed up 3.67 percent at 9,802.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index extended its two-day winning streak, closing up 0.78 percent at 2,438.79. Materials led gains as funds trickled back into the market, pushing A-share turnover to its second-highest since Aug. 26.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Thursday's gains brought the Hang Seng Index to the top a downside gap that opened up between the low of Sept. 21, at 18,698.9, and the high on Sept 22, at 18,296.8, one of several that opened up after losses topped 14 percent last month, pointing to formidable resistance ahead. Near-term resistance is seen at the May 2010 low at about 18,971 and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the benchmark rise from 2008 lows to its cyclical peak in 2010, at about 19,557.

* A six-day winning streak has lifted the Hang Seng Index 15.4 percent since it hit its lowest since May 2009 on October 4.

* Mainland property developers were the standout outperformers. Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd , which lost almost half of its market capitalisation in September alone, advanced 16.5 percent in volume almost three times its 30-day average to return to levels last seen around Sept. 21. Evergrande said its property sales in September jumped 79.4 percent from a year earlier, the latest major Chinese developer to announcing strong growth in contract sales in 2011 to date despite Beijing's efforts to cool the property market.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is expected to release its inflation figures for September on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)