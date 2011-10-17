HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Monday, led by beaten down Chinese companies, but strength in defensives and turnover near the lowest in three weeks suggests investors remain wary ahead of China GDP data due on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.01 percent at 18,873.99. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong finished up 2.8 percent at 9,853.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.37 percent at 2,440.4 led by financials and energy stocks, but A-share turnover was sluggish.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd jumped 6.1 percent after reporting monthly premium data for September that, according to Barclays Capital analysts, continued to outpace peers in both life and non-life insurance. The H-share listing of one of China's largest insurers has almost recovered all of its losses from late September, but remains down more than 30 percent for 2011 to date. It is now trading at 13.3 times forward 12-month earnings compared with a 10-year median of 24 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. Its price-to-book ratio stands at 2.2 times, compared with a 10-year median of 3.5.

Both make Ping An more expensive than bigger rival China Life Insurance Co Ltd , which is trading at 13 times its forward 12-month earnings and 1.9 times its forward 12-month book value, but Ping An remains Barclays' top pick in the mainland insurers space.

* Fears of a hard landing for the domestic economy have hit mainland property and financial stocks hardest, sparking capitulation in on- and offshore China markets in the last quarter, with the Shanghai Composite down 15 percent and the China Enterprises Index slumping 30 percent. In a note on Monday, CICC said this was only the fifth time in the last 16 years that such capitulation in the markets coincided with a collapse in valuations -- a rare occurrence that lays the foundation for a counter-trend rally at the minimum or for a final market bottom. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)