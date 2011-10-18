HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong stocks slumped in thin trade on Tuesday, led by Chinese financial, property and materials names as a bout of short covering fizzled out, with more downside seen in the near term as short-term investors looked to take out chart levels.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 4.23 percent at 18,076.46. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 5.21 percent at 9,340.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 2.33 percent at 2,383.49, weighed down by losses in energy and material stocks after data on Tuesday showed China's third-quarter growth at the slowest pace in two years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Near-term chart support for the Hang Seng Index is seen in the gap that formed when the benchmark rose significantly on Sept. 1 -- between the high on Sept. 10 at about 17,800 and the low of Sept. 11 at about 18,041.

* Chinese material, financial and property counters, among the hardest hit by fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy, led losses on the day after GDP figures showed a slowdown in third-quarter growth, but not sufficient to suggest any policy loosening was imminent.

* Steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd , the top beta play among Hang Seng Index components, bled 11.8 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd slumped 9.8 percent.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) lost 6.1 percent, almost halving its bounce up from a trough on Oct. 4 to a peak on Oct. 13. ICBC, considered the healthiest of the "Big Four" Chinese banks partly because of its large deposit base, had less than a percent of its total turnover on Monday shorted, suggesting there was no support for falling prices on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)