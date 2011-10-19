HONG KONG Oct 19 Hong Kong shares tracked higher on Wednesday, boosted by strength in those stocks that suffered most in the previous session and driven by short-term investors, but strength in defensives and the lowest turnover in almost a month pointed to caution.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.29 percent at 18,309.22. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.16 percent at 9,449.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.25 percent to end at 2,377.51 in thin turnover, dragged by weakness in property and materials names after see-sawing between positive and negative ground for much of the day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index finished off its opening high at about 18,400, which is the bottom end of a gap that opened up yesterday when the benchmark lost more than 4 percent -- one of several levels of resistance seen on the charts. Even if this gap, top end of which is about 18,675, is breached, the high reached on Monday at 18,908 is seen as the next resistance level.

* Turnover in Hong Kong sank to the lowest in almost a month, with some analysts suggesting longer term investors could stay out of the market ahead of a meeting among euro zone leaders this weekend, where a deal to resolve the bloc's debt crisis could lift sentiment.

* Bucking gains in Hong Kong, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd lost 4.4 percent in volume almost twice its 30-day average after reporting earnings for the first nine months of 2011 that had a mixed reception. The loss for its Hong Kong-listed shares almost halved its rebound from the Oct. 4 trough. CPIC lost 3.7 percent in Shanghai.

* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a report on Wednesday that while they anticipated growth momentum to have slowed, CPIC could do better than peers in the Chinese insurance sector. BofA-ML cut its price target by 16 percent to HK$31.00, while maintaining a buy rating. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)