HONG KONG Oct 24 Hong Kong shares recorded their best daily performance in two weeks on Monday, led by mainland energy and materials plays that suffered the brunt of recent bearishness on China, but gains came in low turnover, suggesting a lack of conviction.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 4.14 percent at 18,771.82. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong climbed 5.4 percent to finish at 9,717.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.29 percent at 2,370.33 as strength in financials and resources stocks helped snap a four-day losing streak, with A-share turnover at the highest in almost a week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Monday's gains helped the Hang Seng Index scale a gap between 18,411 and 18,675 formed between Oct. 17 and 18, with the peak on Oct. 17 at about 18,908 seen as near-term resistance. Several other gaps on the charts opened up after steep falls in August and September precipitated the benchmark's worst quarter in a decade, pointing to stiff resistance ahead, but any real resolution to the Euro zone debt debacle from Wednesday's European leaders summit could spur longer-term investors into fresh buying in riskier sectors.

* Energy and materials sectors led gains on Monday after a survey showed that China's manufacturing sector snapped a three-month contraction in October, alleviating fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy. The better-than-expected HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October, and the earliest snapshot of the month's factory activity in the world's second-largest economy, triggered short-covering in the most battered sectors, such as mainland property, banks and resources.

* Chinese property counters were also lifted after Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that most of its rated Chinese developers would not face liquidity risks in the next 12 months, but it pointed out a challenging operating environment as Beijing keeps its tightening measures in place. China Resources Land Ltd led percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components, up 10 percent, retracing about half of its losses last week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)