HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by strength in resources-related stocks, although turnover remained low ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings reports, with warrant-based activity still seen at a high level.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.05 percent at 18,968.2. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies finished up 1.47 percent at 9,860.98.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.66 percent at 2,409.67, led by financials and energy counters as A-share turnover surged to the highest in almost two weeks, buoyed by market chatter that Beijing could cut bank reserve requirements as early as this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Only a late surge helped the Hang Seng Index finished at the top end of a tight trading range on Tuesday, surpassing the peak of Oct. 17 at about 18,908 that proved stiff resistance for most of the day. Coupled with low turnover on the Hong Kong bourse, it suggests that investors were cautious with little fresh buying ahead of several earnings announcements and Wednesday's euro zone leaders summit, where a real resolution to the region's debt problems could spur fresh buying of riskier assets.

* Local media have been reporting high levels of interest in warrants based on the Hang Seng benchmark among local retail investors in the past week, which hit 40 percent of turnover on the Hong Kong bourse last Friday. A Hong Kong-based derivatives trader said speculation remained high during Tuesday morning trade, with directional flows fairly quiet and local retail investors buying very volatile warrants.

* Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , among a handful of mainland companies expected to post third-quarter earnings after markets close on Tuesday, gained 3.8 percent. In a report dated Oct. 24, CLSA forecast Anhui's third-quarter production and sales volume to disappoint, downgrading its calendar year earnings and volume forecasts for Anhui by 9 and 2-3 percent, respectively. But it upgraded its rating on Anhui's Hong Kong listing to outperform with a HK$30 target price, citing attractive valuations. It ended at HK$24.60 on Tuesday.

* Trading in Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) in Hong Kong was suspended on Tuesday on concern that the company had disclosed information ahead of the scheduled release of earnings results later in the day. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)