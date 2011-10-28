HONG KONG Oct 28 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Friday, rounding off its best week in almost 2-1/2 years and boosted by Chinese financial and property stocks, with global risk aversion ebbing following a deal that could ease Europe's debt problems.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.68 percent on the day and 11.06 percent on the week at 20,019.24. The China Enterprises Index ended up 0.56 percent on the day and 15.24 percent on the week at 10,625.16.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.55 percent on the day at 2,473.41, boosted by energy and property stocks in the highest A-share turnover since July 25. The benchmark gained 6.74 percent on the week, its best in a year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Some longer-term investors remained skeptical of the rally after turnover on the Hong Kong bourse trailed off in the afternoon after midday levels almost equalled midday levels on Aug. 5, when the first of two selloffs last quarter occurred.

* A good portion of the gains came on short-covering in sectors that have been heavily shorted in the last two weeks despite short-selling dipping below 10 percent of overall turnover in all but two of the last 15 sessions. Full data for Friday is not available at market close.

* The short squeeze helped Chinese financial, property, infrastructure and resources counters, which took the brunt of a brutal selloff last quarter, lead the rebound this week following recent data and corporate earnings that suggest fears of a hard landing in China could turn out to be excessive.

* In a measure of the magnitude of the bounce up this week, Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd gained 5.5 percent, rounding off gains of more than 40 percent this week. Mainland media reported on Friday that the authorities intended to replace property purchase restrictions with a plan to accelerate the expansion of property taxes that would contribute information to a housing database that could help control the market. Analysts said this move should create a base for Chinese property stocks prices from here.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Third-quarter earnings announcements are expected to continue to stream in, including from Lenovo Group Ltd on Wednesday.

* China is expected to report its official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for October on Nov. 1. HSVC's flash PMI on Oct. 24, showed that China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October, snapping three months of contraction. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)