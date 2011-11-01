HONG KONG Nov 1 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday after lower-than-expected factory growth in China for October and growing worries about implementation of the euro zone debt deal did little to stop investors continuing to take profit after last month's rally.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index finished down 2.49 percent at 19,369.96. The China Enterprises Index closed down 3.12 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.07 percent, trimming earlier gains.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Developers remained under pressure Hong Kong, with the sector sub-index ending the day down 3.96 percent. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd was the top loser, closing down 6.68 percent. Analysts at Citigroup cut their price target for the stock by 10 percent but maintained a "buy" rating on the counter, calling it one of their top picks. Hong Kong bellwether Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd finished the day down 4.65 percent.

* Railway stocks extended their recovery from multi-year lows in September. CSR Corp Ltd , China's largest train maker, received a $944 million payment from China's Railways Ministry, putting the country's cash-strained rail sector in the spotlight. CSR's stock price in Hong Kong has more than doubled since hitting a three-year low early last month as a selloff in China's stock markets exacerbated weakness in the sector following a high-speed rail crash in July. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)