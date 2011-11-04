HONG KONG Nov 4 Hong Kong shares rebounded on Friday, recovering almost all of this week's decline on sustained strength in locally listed mainland Chinese companies and led by a 7.3 percent jump in top insurer China Life Insurance Co Ltd .

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 3.12 percent at 19,842.79, bringing its loss for the week to 0.88 percent. At its lowest point on Wednesday the index was down nearly 5 percent.

The Hong Kong market was helped by strength in locally listed mainland companies. The China Enteprises index rose 3.99 percent on the day, finishing the week up 0.8 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.81 percent at 2,528.29, a two-month high.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Oil producers rallied on a report in the China Securities Journal that said the country's oil companies may be allowed to adjust refined oil product prices by themselves in line with a government-set pricing formula.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top refiner, jumped 8.3 percent. PetroChina Co Ltd rose 3.9 percent in Hong Kong.

* Businesses most sensitive to China's domestic stock markets, such as insurers that hold shares in investment portfolios, and brokerages, staged a strong rebound this week. China Life posted a 12.8 percent rise this week. China Life's Hong Kong-listed shares are up 32.6 percent in the past month. Following the lead of their larger rival, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd ended the week up 5.5 percent while rival China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd rose 6.7 percent on the week.

* Optimism about a rally in Shanghai heading into year-end saw another session of gains amid strong volume for the major China-related ETF in Hong Kong. The iShares A50 China Tracker rose 1.7 percent on healthy volume.

One cause of concern, however, was that premium of the ETF unit's price to net asset value per share rose for a third successive session, hitting nearly 9 percent, the highest since early August and suggesting they were becoming expensive relative to the value of the underlying shares. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)