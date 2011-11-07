HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong shares drifted lower on Monday as developers and energy names saw profit-taking ahead of macro-economic data from China this week including inflation figures on Wednesday, and as concern over the euro zone's debt problems shifted to Italy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.83 percent to 19,677.89, ending near the low for the day although turnover was light, partly as some markets in Asia remained closed for public holidays. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies fell 0.55 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.73 percent, pulling back from a two-month high hit last Friday, as shares of developers weakened.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Construction Bank Corp fell 2.9 percent and was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index after a media report that Bank of America Corp , which sold about half of its 10 percent stake in CCB in August to raise about $8.3 billion, was looking to further cut its stake in the Chinese lender. BofA's remaining stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on CCB's market value of about $187 billion and talk of a sale is likely to put pressure on the stock.

* The complex tie-up between China's Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and PepsiCo Inc received a positive response from investors in the Chinese noodle and beverage maker, sending shares of the company up as much as 13 percent after resuming trade on Monday. Tingyi Holding Corp shares hit a two-month high of HK$23.80 on Monday before easing to HK$22.8 at the close. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)