HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong shares struggled to hold on to earlier gains as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Chinese inflation data, with weakness in property developers and Tencent Holdings Ltd offsetting gains in energy counters.

The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 19,678.47. The China Enterprises index outperformed for a third successive session, rising 0.37 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24 percent as weak property stocks offset gains in banking and energy names.

Annual inflation is expected to have slowed to 5.5 percent in October, a third consecutive monthly decline after a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July, according to a Reuters poll, but few expect the government to immediately revert to an easy monetary policy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Although overall volume remained light, an outlier among large-caps was Tencent Holdings , which fell 5.5 percent in relatively heavy volume ahead of its third-quarter results due on Wednesday.

Analysts at Nomura put the stock on a conviction list of short positions on Tuesday because of worries about slowing sales and contracting margins as the company invests in new businesses.

* China property counters were also laggards on worries the sector is unlikely to enjoy any relaxation of policies. Some, such as Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd and China Resources Land Ltd have seen short-selling pick up to levels last seen in August. Both fell more than 3 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slumped 5 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)