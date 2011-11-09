HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong shares rose on
Wednesday as signs of easing price pressures in China raised
hopes of more selective moves from Beijing aimed at easing
policy, although trading volumes stayed low as activity dwindled
through the day.
The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.71 percent at
20,014.43. The China Enterprises Index outperformed for
a fourth successive session, closing 2.17 percent higher.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite reversed
course to end 0.84 percent higher as gains in energy and
financial plays helped offset profit-taking earlier in the day.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Trading activity in Hong Kong failed to pick up despite
the strong start to the day. While turnover over the first half
hour of trade was up about 30 percent compared with the previous
session, full-day turnover was largely in line with levels seen
all week, and at HK$60.4 billion was only 7 percent higher than
Tuesday.
* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Telecom
Corp Ltd had a choppy day, sharply reversing course
twice amid reports that they are facing antimonopoly
investigations by the Chinese authorities. While Unicom staged a
late recovery to close up 2.5 percent, Telecom shares ended the
day down 0.4 percent.
The powerful National Development and Reform Commission
launched the investigation in the first half, and penalties
could be as high as 1 to 10 percent of revenue from Internet
services in 2010, which would translate into billions of yuan,
the report said.
* China-linked developers listed in Hong Kong benefited from
short-covering, said traders, after bearish bets on the sector
started rising at the end of last week after an almost
month-long lull. China Resources Land Ltd , up 3.4
percent on the day, has seen short-selling as a percentage of
total turnover rise to levels last seen in August at the height
of bearishness about Chinese shares. On average, almost a fifth
of daily turnover in the counters is on the short side, which is
over 25 percent more than the daily average last month, exchange
data shows.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)