HONG KONG Nov 9 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday as signs of easing price pressures in China raised hopes of more selective moves from Beijing aimed at easing policy, although trading volumes stayed low as activity dwindled through the day.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.71 percent at 20,014.43. The China Enterprises Index outperformed for a fourth successive session, closing 2.17 percent higher.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite reversed course to end 0.84 percent higher as gains in energy and financial plays helped offset profit-taking earlier in the day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Trading activity in Hong Kong failed to pick up despite the strong start to the day. While turnover over the first half hour of trade was up about 30 percent compared with the previous session, full-day turnover was largely in line with levels seen all week, and at HK$60.4 billion was only 7 percent higher than Tuesday.

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd had a choppy day, sharply reversing course twice amid reports that they are facing antimonopoly investigations by the Chinese authorities. While Unicom staged a late recovery to close up 2.5 percent, Telecom shares ended the day down 0.4 percent.

The powerful National Development and Reform Commission launched the investigation in the first half, and penalties could be as high as 1 to 10 percent of revenue from Internet services in 2010, which would translate into billions of yuan, the report said.

* China-linked developers listed in Hong Kong benefited from short-covering, said traders, after bearish bets on the sector started rising at the end of last week after an almost month-long lull. China Resources Land Ltd , up 3.4 percent on the day, has seen short-selling as a percentage of total turnover rise to levels last seen in August at the height of bearishness about Chinese shares. On average, almost a fifth of daily turnover in the counters is on the short side, which is over 25 percent more than the daily average last month, exchange data shows. Pan-Asia..... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia........... Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ........ India....... China......

