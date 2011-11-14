HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese stocks, particularly the two consumer staple names that will be added to the Hang Seng Index in December with index-based funds buying into them.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.94 percent at 19,508.18 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong closed up 2.75 percent at 10,716.9 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.92 percent at 2,528.71 points, as strength in auto shares led the benchmark to a 2-1/2-month high in weak A-share turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Monday's gains helped the Hang Seng Index retrace about 50 percent of its 1,000-point loss on Nov. 10, but gains came in turnover that was significantly weaker than last Thursday, suggesting investors remained uncertain ahead of an Italian bond auction later on Monday and several U.S. economic data release throughout this week that could offer investors fresh insight into the state of the American economy.

* Want Want China Holdings Ltd surged more than 6 percent in volume more than 6 times its 30-day average after the manager of the Hang Seng Index announced late on Friday it would be included in the benchmark from Dec. 5, along with Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, which gained 4.3 percent. Tingyi, an instant noodle and beverage maker, posted third-quarter profit at midday on Monday that fell 34.9 percent from a year earlier amid slower sales in a high inflation environment, although the result bettered forecasts.

* BYD Co Ltd led gains in Chinese auto stocks after Chinese local media reported Beijing is considering relaxing restrictions on purchases of clean-energy vehicles to encourage drivers to switch to green cars. BYD, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, gained more than 25 percent in more than thrice its 30-day average volume in Hong Kong. It is still down almost 50 percent in 2011 to date. BYD gained a maximum 10 percent in Shenzhen. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)