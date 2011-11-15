HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares tracked lower on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in financial and property stocks as investor appetites for risk ebbed after Italy paid a euro-era high to sell five-year bonds.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.82 percent at 19,348.44. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 0.74 percent at 10,637.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.04 percent to 2,529.76, steady at about the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the 2008 trough to 2010 peak, with strength in power companies outweighing weakness in financials.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover slowed after surging at midday to the highest since Oct. 28, with China Construction Bank Corp accounting for the bulk of trading volume after Bank of America Corp sold off most of its remaining stake in the lender to boost capital.. CCB reversed early losses to gain 1.1 percent, but chart indicators suggest choppy trading and more near-term downside pressure for the Hong Kong listing of China's second-largest bank.

* CCB has lost almost 20 percent in the year to date, compared with a 16 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index, suffering the brunt of a selloff in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing for the Chinese economy and the bank's exposure to bad debts in the mainland. It is trading at about 6.2 times its forward 12-month earnings, about half of its 10-year median.

* Greenheart Group Ltd surged 93.3 percent in volume exceeding 40 times its 30-day average after majority stakeholder Sino-Forest Corp said an independent committee had found no evidence of fraud at the Toronto-listed timber company. Sino-Forest shares have been savaged this year following allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters. Even with Tuesday's gains, Greenheart is down more than 58 percent this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)