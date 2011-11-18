HONG KONG Nov 18 Hong Kong shares fell in thin Friday trade on weakness in Chinese oil and financial giants, slumping to their third-straight weekly loss, but losses were capped with benchmark indices holding above technical supports.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.73 percent on the day and down 3.38 percent on the week at 18,491.23 points. The China Enterprises Index ended down 2.65 percent on the day and down 4.53 percent on the week at 9,957.4 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.89 percent on the day at 2,416.56 points, the lowest in four weeks, led by losses in energy, materials and financial stocks in weak A-share turnover. It lost 2.6 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index briefly tested the 18,435 level, the low on Oct. 24, in early Friday trade before closing higher. A gap that opened up on the charts between the high on Oct. 23 at about 18,082.4 and the low on Oct. 24 suggests there could be a steep fall should the 18,435 support level be breached. The China Enterprises Index bounced off its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 lows to Nov. 9 highs, at about 9,917 points.

* HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank which has a 15 percent weightage on the Hang Seng Index, closed below HK$60 for the first time since Oct. 6. It lost 4.2 percent this week in its lowest weekly volume in four weeks. HSBC could be poised for its worst monthly performance, with some traders suggesting its current 2011 closing low at HK$56.65 could be broken if the euro zone's debt crisis rumbles on unabated as fears of a global contagion spike.

WEEK AHEAD:

* The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers (PMI) Index for November is scheduled to be released on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)