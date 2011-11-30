HONG KONG Nov 30 Hong Kong shares ended November lower on Wednesday, giving back some of October's gains, as losses deepened and volume picked up after comments by a Chinese central bank adviser dashed hopes of monetary policy easing in the near term.

The Hang Seng Index closed the day down 1.46 percent at 17,989.35, a retreat of 9.44 percent on the month. The China Enterprises Index ended down 2.11 percent on the day and down 9.55 percent on the month at 9,508.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index posted its worst day since Aug. 8, finishing down 3.27 percent at 2,333.41 as A-share turnover jumped to the highest in more than two weeks. The benchmark lost 5.46 percent in November.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover rose to the highest since Nov. 3, picking up as losses deepened in mid-morning trade after Xia Bin, speaking at an investment seminar in Beijing, reiterated that the Chinese central bank would "finetune" its "prudent" monetary policy instead of announcing an outright shift, adding that curbs on the property market would be maintained. A trader said this deflated expectations that China would cut bank reserve requirements soon, with mainland banks among the hardest hit.

* Among stocks that saw the biggest changes were counters that will be added, removed or have their weightages adjusted on MSCI indices, effective after markets close on Wednesday. Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd, which will be removed from the MSCI China index, slumped 7.17 percent in volume more than 15 times its 30-day average.

DAY AHEAD:

* China is expected to release manufacturing data for November on Thursday. Preliminary indications last week showed that industrial activity in Asia's largest economy shrank the most in 32 months. Along with UBS AG and Citigroup Inc cutting their growth forecasts for the world's second-largest economy on Tuesday, analysts at Shenyin & Wanguo, a top Chinese brokerage, forecast on Wednesday that export growth would likely slow to 7.7 percent in November from 15.9 percent in October. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)