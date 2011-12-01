HONG KONG Dec 1 Hong Kong shares posted a strong start to December, surging in robust volume after Beijing signalled a policy shift late on Wednesday by cutting reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.63 percent at 19,002.26, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished up 8.13 percent at 10,281.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 2.29 percent at 2,386.86 in the highest A-share turnover in about a month as investors piled into financial and property names.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains on Thursday were the Hang Seng Index's best in about two months. Despite slowing in the afternoon, turnover was the best since Oct. 28. Traders attributed part of Thursday's bounce to short-covering, particularly in cyclicals such as shipping companies and miners for whom fundamentals remain weak.

* Property, financial and materials counters were among the most traded and the top performers. Still, with indications that curbs on the physical property market are likely to remain as Beijing "finetunes" its "prudent" monetary policy, some traders are touting the sector as a possible short-selling target in Hong Kong going forward.

* Chinese wind and solar power companies rose strongly, lifted in part by Beijing's announcement that it would double the surcharge on power sales to subsidise renewable power generation, analysts said.

* U.S. luxury handbag maker Coach Inc dropped in its trading debut as thin volume in its depositary receipts limited their appeal to local investors. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)