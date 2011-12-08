HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, with large caps leading the Hang Seng Index off a three-week high in weak turnover ahead of key meetings in Europe and Chinese economic data over the next two days.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.69 percent at 19,107.81. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 0.86 percent at 10,395.37.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.12 percent at 2,329.82, bouncing off a 30-month intraday low and prompting some traders to speculate about whether the index was forming a base from which to begin a more sustainable rally.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Li & Fung Ltd was the worst performer on the Hang Seng Index, down 5 percent. Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said it would raise up S$600 million ($468 million) from the sale of zero coupon bonds exchangeable into shares of Hong Kong trading company at a 40 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price. The exchange would dilute the positions of existing shareholders prompting investors to push the stock lower in relatively healthy volume.

* One of China's biggest life insurers and a leading luxury auto dealer priced $2.3 billion in initial public offerings at the low end of expectations, a sign that shaky confidence in global markets is weighing on investor demand for IPOs. The deals are part of up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong and mainland China IPOs this week as companies seek to raise funds ahead of what some predict could be an even tougher year next year. Chow Tai Fook and Haitong Securities are expected to price offerings of up to $4.5 bln on Friday.

* Shipping company China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd surged more than 5 percent on almost four times average 30-day volume as investors piled into the oversold stock on hopes of a short-term rebound. One trader at an Asian brokerage said the company had suffered from the global economic slowdown along with other shippers but with expectations already low that earnings could recover over the next year. Also, with the stock one of most heavily shorted in Hong Kong, there was a chance that a rally would prompt covering leading to a further bounce. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)