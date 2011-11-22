(Corrects chart technicals in first bullet point)

HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong shares pared early losses to snap a five-session losing streak on Tuesday, led by strength in defensive counters as investor risk aversion remained high in global markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.14 percent at 18,251.59. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished up 0.2 percent at 9,745.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,412.63, extending a four-session losing streak with A-share turnover hovering at the lowest in a month, and with energy and material names among the biggest losers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index closed at 18,251.6 points, again finishing above its 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 4 lows to Oct. 28 highs, at about 18,208 points. It also, for a second straight say, tested in early trade the Oct. 21 high at about 18,082, the lower end of a chart gap that formed between that level and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.

* CLP Holdings Ltd firmed 1 percent and China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd climbed 2.3 percent, leading the Hang Seng Utilities Index up 0.79 percent on the day, an outperformer in a choppy session characterised by weak turnover.

* Also supporting mild gains was a bout of short-covering in some property stocks battered in the last week after European stock futures opened higher in mid-afternoon, lifting the Hang Seng Index off oversold levels on the charts. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)