HONG KONG Nov 24 Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, lifted by a bout of short-covering in some technically oversold names and finishing above chart supports, but strength in utilities and low turnover suggest risk aversion remains elevated.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.4 percent at 17,935.1. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong, also known as the H-share index, ended up 0.95 percent at 9,566.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a six-day losing streak, edging up 0.1 percent to 2,397.55 in weak A-share turnover, with strength in beaten-down financials and property stocks outweighing weakness in the utilities sector.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index closed above the 17,737-17,782 range. The former is the index's 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high, while the latter figure matches the lows on Oct. 12 and 20. It had opened at 17,657, a level last seen on Oct. 10, when the benchmark was rebounding off the Oct. 4 low.

* Gains were driven largely by Chinese financials and property stocks that have seen heavy short-selling interest in the last fortnight. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , up 5.6 percent, and China Resources Land Ltd , up 4.3 percent, were among the leading percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index. Before Thursday, short-selling averaged 19 and 25.6 percent, respectively, of their individual daily turnover this week.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd underperformed the broader market, with a 1.4 percent decline in more than six times its 30-day average volume. A trader said there was a placement of 24 million shares at slightly more than HK$13 each in the morning -- compared with the closing level of HK$12.90 -- which totals about HK$320 million, suggesting some institutional investors trimmed holdings in Hong Kong's dominant airline on a gloomier growth outlook. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)