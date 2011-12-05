HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares edged higher in choppy trade on Monday, bolstered by Chinese financial and energy stocks with some investors betting on further easing measures by Beijing after data pointed to a cooling economy in need of policy support.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.73 percent at 19,179.69. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong ended up 0.6 percent at 10,412.96.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.16 percent at 2,333.23, extending its underperformance relative to Asian peers as A-share turnover slumped to the lowest in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong slumped to the lowest in five sessions, totalling about half of the turnover on Dec. 1 after Beijing's first bank reserve requirement cut in three years.

* Some investors who were caught cold by last Thursday's surge and eager not to be caught again were seen rolling into Chinese financial and energy names seen to be of a higher quality and with low valuations after being battered last quarter. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd jumped 3.1 percent, while China Construction Bank Corp gained 0.7 percent.

* Want Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Holding Corp made contrasting debuts as Hang Seng Index components. Volume in both stocks were about twice their respective 30-day averages, but Want Want closed at an all-time high after gaining 3.1 percent, while Tingyi lost 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)