HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong shares ended lower in thin Monday trade, with the Hang Seng Index reversing gains after the Shanghai Composite Index closed below the crucial 2,300 support level, weighed down by stocks seen as A-share market proxies.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.06 percent at 18,575.66, while the China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong finished down 0.07 percent at 10,059.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.02 percent at 2,291.54, the lowest close since March 25, 2009, in A-share turnover that hit a three-year low with investors watching Beijing's possible policy response after data last week pointed to a serious risk of a sharp industrial slowdown.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Stocks that are seen as proxies for the onshore A-share market led the reversal after the midday break. China insurers and brokerages were among the biggest drags on benchmarks. China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which has sizeable A-share investments, lost 1.7 percent, while Citic Securities Co Ltd, the mainland's top securities firm, bled 4.3 percent. A Hong Kong-based trader at a Asian brokerage said the market was betting on pessimism that Beijing would not loosen monetary policy sufficiently to change the trajectory of economic growth.

* The Hang Seng Index failed to hold onto 18,818 after the intraday reversal, the level it broke below on Friday after it held for almost a week prior. Turnover was the lowest in two weeks, nearing the low for the year.

* Underscoring fragile market confidence, Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, has pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on Monday, casting doubt on upcoming deals in the latest blow for new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)