HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, with some investors seen covering short positions, helping to pare losses in the afternoon that had earlier accelerated after news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died, adding to caution in already-weak markets.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.18 percent at 18,070.21. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong ended down 1.42 percent at 9,727.08.

The Shanghai Composite Index pared early losses to close down 0.3 percent at 2,218.24, bouncing off a 33-month intraday low in lacklustre A-share turnover.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Monday's close offset much of Friday's gains made on speculation that Beijing could intervene over the weekend to support the financial markets. Money managers and traders told Reuters they did not expect uncertainty from North Korea to impact Hong Kong and China markets too adversely, although they were keeping a watchful eye on unfolding events.

* Chinese property and financial counters, which led gains on Friday largely on a bout of short-covering, were the leading percentage losers on Monday. Data over the weekend showed that China's November housing prices increased at the slowest rate in the year to date while housing inflation hit the lowest as tightening efforts took affect. Chinese insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd slumped 6 percent in relatively strong volume, while China Resources Land Ltd lost 4 percent.

* Chinese shipper, Cosco Pacific Ltd was the one of the top losers among Hang Seng Index components, declining 5.1 percent to the lowest in more than two months in relatively strong volume. It is down almost 38 percent in 2011, poised for its worst year since 2008. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)