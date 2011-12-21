HONG KONG Dec 21 Hong Kong shares gained on Wednesday, lifted by resources-related stocks tracking higher physical commodities prices and as global market sentiment improved after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.86 percent at 18,416.45. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 2.16 percent at 9,950.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to close down 1.12 percent at 2,191.15, breaking below the 2,200 support level that it had finished above for the three previous sessions, pointing to further weakness ahead.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong neared the low for the year in holiday-thinned trade, amplifying gains in energy and materials counters that are expected to be short-lived. The biggest percentage rise in oil prices since October led to strong gains for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd gained 3.7 percent, but is still down more than 52 percent in the year to date.

* Ping An Insurance (group) Co of China Ltd, China's second-largest life insurer by market value, slumped 2.7 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume after unveiling plans to raise up to $4.1 billion selling convertible bonds in the third quarter of next year. This comes just nine-months after the fast-expanding insurer raise $2.5 billion through a private placement in Hong Kong, underlining the urgency of the capital raising. Ping An's Hong Kong listing is down more than 41 percent in the year to date. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)