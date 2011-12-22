HONG KONG Dec 22 Hong Kong shares finished slightly down on Thursday in holiday-thinned trading but off earlier weakness, with support from mild late-session buying in large caps that lifted China's benchmark stock index off a 33-month intraday low.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.21 percent at 18,378.23. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies eased 0.06 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index recovered from the lowest intraday level since March 2009 as China's central bank continued to drain funds from the financial system and year-end capital requirements pushed short-term money market rates higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* In an otherwise weak volume day, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd saw strong trading a day after the company said it planned to issue $4.1 billion in convertible bonds to raise capital.. It finished down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)