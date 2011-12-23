HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday, ending the last full trading week of the year on a positive note as signs of a stronger U.S. economy encouraged more investors to buy, although overall volume remained very light.

The Hang Seng Index closed the day up 1.37 percent at 18,629.17 and 1.88 percent higher on the week. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies ended up 1.89 percent on the day.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 percent, closing just above 2,200 points as it recovered from a 33-month intraday low touched on Thursday. However, the gains could not prevent the index from posting a seventh straight weekly loss.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd rose 6.6 percent after saying it planned to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal Ltd in a A$700 million deal that will create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies. . Yanzhou shares were the most actively traded on the China Enterprises Index and the index's top gainers.

* China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp is to receive additional funding of up to $50 billion, two sources said, a step that could help it move quickly to buy overseas assets, especially in Europe.

The new funding comes along with an agreement between Chinese government agencies to give CIC new money to manage every year, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

* China's securities regulator has granted licenses to an initial 19 brokerages and fund management companies to invest offshore yuan in domestic capital markets through their Hong Kong subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.

The companies that have received licenses include nine fund houses and ten brokerages, including Citic Securities Co Ltd , Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, E Fund Management Co and China Asset Management Co, according to sources with direct knowledge of the plans. (Reporting by Chris Lewis; Editing by Chris Lewis)