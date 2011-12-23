HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong stocks
finished higher on Friday, ending the last full trading week of
the year on a positive note as signs of a stronger U.S. economy
encouraged more investors to buy, although overall volume
remained very light.
The Hang Seng Index closed the day up 1.37 percent at
18,629.17 and 1.88 percent higher on the week. The China
Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland
companies ended up 1.89 percent on the day.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 percent,
closing just above 2,200 points as it recovered from a 33-month
intraday low touched on Thursday. However, the gains could not
prevent the index from posting a seventh straight weekly loss.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd rose 6.6 percent
after saying it planned to merge its Australian unit with
Gloucester Coal Ltd in a A$700 million deal that will
create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies.
. Yanzhou shares were the most actively traded on
the China Enterprises Index and the index's top gainers.
* China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp is to receive additional funding of up
to $50 billion, two sources said, a step that could help it move
quickly to buy overseas assets, especially in Europe.
The new funding comes along with an agreement between
Chinese government agencies to give CIC new money to manage
every year, the sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
* China's securities regulator has granted licenses to an
initial 19 brokerages and fund management companies to invest
offshore yuan in domestic capital markets through their Hong
Kong subsidiaries, two sources told Reuters.
The companies that have received licenses include nine fund
houses and ten brokerages, including Citic Securities Co Ltd
, Haitong Securities Co Ltd,
China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, E Fund Management
Co and China Asset Management Co, according to sources with
direct knowledge of the plans.
(Reporting by Chris Lewis; Editing by Chris Lewis)