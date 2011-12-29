Dec 29 Hong Kong shares closed down for a second straight session on Thursday, dragged lower by weakness in financials and Chinese property stocks in weak turnover, with the benchmark indexes poised to post their first losing year in three.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.65 percent at 18,397.92. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.36 percent at 9,944.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.16 percent at 2,173.56 in A-share turnover that lingered near a three-year low. It is poised to post a second consecutive losing year having declined 22.6 percent in 2011 to date.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index is down 20.1 percent this year, with one trading day remaining, while the China Enterprises Index is down 21.7 percent. They rank among the worst performers in Asia. The MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific Index is down 15.8 percent.

* China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd slumped as much as 10 percent in more than seven times its 30-day average volume to the lowest since August 2009, before closing down 7.4 percent. This followed its worst daily performance in 36 months on Wednesday after admitted over the weekend that it had destroyed milk in Sichuan found by a government quality watchdog to contain aflatoxin, a substance that can cause severe liver damage.

DAY AHEAD:

* HSBC is scheduled to release its December Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for China on Friday ahead of the release of Beijing's official figures on Jan. 1. Manufacturing activity is expected to have contracted again in December, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is finishing 2011 on a weak note amid a global malaise.

* The HSBC Flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, showed factory output shrank in December in the face of weakening demand at home and abroad. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)