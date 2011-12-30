HONG KONG Dec 30 Hong Kong shares
suffered their biggest annual loss since the financial crisis
three years ago as mounting fears about China, a global
recession and heightened volatility in financial markets trumped
cheap valuations.
The Hang Seng index finished up 0.2 percent on the
day, but closed the year down 20 percent at 18,434.39. The China
Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland
companies fell 0.08 percent on the day.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose
1.19 percent on Friday but posted a 21.7 drop for the year.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)