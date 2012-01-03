HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong shares ended the first trading day of the new year stronger, with the Hang Seng Index hitting the highest in almost three weeks led by strength in Chinese oil stocks, which were driven by a number of factors from China and Iran.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.4 percent at 18,877.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished 3.01 percent higher at 10,235.17.

Financial markets in mainland China were closed on Tuesday for the New Year holiday and will reopen on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* PetroChina Co Ltd gained 4.5 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 5.5 percent, and CNOOC Ltd firmed 4.1, with funds seen accounting for stronger volumes for PetroChina and Sinopec. Investors were betting on stronger demand from China on fresh policy support to counter a slowdown in economic growth after a survey showed on Sunday that downward risks persisted despite narrowly avoiding a contraction in December.. A plan by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to allow mainland oil prices to be dictated by the market could lift profits at the country's three oil majors, further boosting sentiment, traders said.

* Mengniu Diary Co Ltd gained 5.7 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume after China's quality watchdog said it had found no further cases of milk tainted by high levels of carcinogenic mildew in tests of products by major dairy producers.. Mengniu slumped 31 percent last week after its said its Sichuan plant had destroyed products found by a government quality watchdog to contain the cancer-causing substance aflatoxin. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)