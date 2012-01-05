HONG KONG Jan 5 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, boosted by strength in oil plays, but weak turnover and strength in defensives pointed to caution on renewed euro zone fears in global markets, with a French bond auction later in the day the latest flash point.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.46 percent at 18,813.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.46 percent at 10,140.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to close down 0.97 percent at 2,148.45, the lowest close in almost 34 months. In a bearish sign, losses came as A-share turnover hit a one-month high.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Recent high oil prices supported gains for the three Chinese oil majors. CNOOC Ltd was the top boost on the Hang Seng Index, up 2.8 percent. PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.6 and 2.3 percent, respectively. Of the three, short-selling interest was highest for Sinopec, averaging more than 17 percent of total turnover in the five sessions prior to Thursday.

* CSR Corp, the country's largest train maker, gained 1.9 percent after it said 2011 net profit could rise more than 50 percent from the prior year on strong orders. It slumped 56.6 percent last year, with the bulk of losses coming after China's worst high-speed train accident in July, halting ambitious expansion and compunding problems relating to it high debt levels. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)