HONG KONG Jan 6 Hong Kong shares tumbled on Friday, dragged lower by financial and property plays in weak turnover on renewed caution over the euro zone crisis, but managed to hold onto gains for the week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.17 percent on the day but finished the week up 0.86 percent at 18,593.06. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.51 percent on the day and up 0.51 percent on the week at 9,987.33.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.7 percent on the day at 2,163.39 after briefly testing 2,133 in early afternoon trade, but gains came in weak A-share turnover. It lost 1.64 percent on the week, its ninth-straight weekly loss.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese cement issues suffered steep losses after ratings agency Fitch warned that oversupply could further crimp cement prices in the mainland this year. There was also some market talk that Beijing may levy a carbon tax on cement producers by 2013. Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd bled 5 percent, while China National Building Material Co Ltd slumped 5.8 percent in almost three times its 30-day average volume.

* Chinese oil majors rounded off a good week with strong gains on Friday after Beijing reportedly raised the threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production, effectively cutting tax payments by the country's oil producers.. PetroChina Co Ltd gained 2.3 percent, CNOOC Ltd rose 3 percent, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) firmed 1.9 percent. For the week, CNOOC gained 13.7 percent, PetroChina 9.6 percent and Sinopec 7.7 percent, partly also on higher oil prices spurred by fears of disruptions from Iran.

WEEK AHEAD:

* China is scheduled to report a slew of economic data for December over the next fortnight, including ones for trade, money supply and loan growth next week. Inflation in the world's second-largest economy is expected to slow to 4 percent, while annual GDP growth in the fourth quarter may have slowed to 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent in the third quarter, a Reuters poll shows. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)