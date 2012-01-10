HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, spurred by strength in mainland markets after weak China trade data boosted hopes that Beijing would relax monetary policy to contain a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.73 percent at 19,004.28. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.84 percent at 10,413.61.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 2.69 percent at 2,285.74, led by large caps in A-share turnover that reached the highest in more than two months.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong was the highest in almost a month -- at HK$57.4 billion, about 28 percent above the 20-day moving average. Short-selling interest at midday accounted for just over 7 percent of total turnover, traders said. Full-day data was not immediately available at market close.

* State-owned parents moved to increase their stakes in the mainland listings of China United Network Communications Ltd (China Unicom), China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , mainland media reported on Tuesday.

These three stocks were among the top boosts in Shanghai, but closed mixed in Hong Kong. Sinopec and Shenhua Energy gained 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd lost 1.7 percent as investors moved out of defensive names and into more growth-sensitive counters.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd was among the top percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index, up 4.4 percent after the Europe-focused fashion group announced a new appointment, boosting hopes that the company was on track for a turnaround. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)