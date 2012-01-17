HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday, spurred by strength in mainland markets after data suggested the world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the last quarter of 2011, albeit at the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.24 percent at 19,627.75. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong soared 4.51 percent to 10,962.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index snapped a four-session losing streak with its biggest gain since September 2009, surging 4.18 percent to 2,298.38, just shy of the 2,300 resistance that contained the benchmark last week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Gains on Tuesday came in the highest turnover since Dec. 1, but still about 30 percent short of that level reached a day after Beijing cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years. The Hang Seng Index broke above resistance at 19,242 that had constrained the benchmark last week, with the next target now seen at the November high near 20,100.

* Resources-related stocks led the leg up, but traders said strength was largely down to short-covering, with some investors selling long positions into strength. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), which slumped more than 52 percent in 2011, surged 8.1 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume. Chinese cement stocks were strong. China National Building Materials Co Ltd jumped 10.9 percent, while Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd gained 9.9 percent.

* China recorded year-on-year economic growth of 8.9 percent for the fourth quarter of last year, slightly bettering a forecast of 8.7 percent from a Reuters consensus, but with an even sharper slowdown seen in coming months as export demand fades and the housing market falters..

Economists diverged on their readings of Tuesday's data, with Credit Suisse among the more bearish. They said the upside surprise suggesting "meaningful stimulus" in the near future was even less likely, and expecting growth to moderate further in the next two quarters with little re-acceleration in the second half. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)