HONG KONG Jan 26 Hong Kong shares rose for a fifth-straight session on Thursday as strength in Chinese financial and resources-related stocks helped the Hang Seng Index start the Year of the Dragon stronger after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.63 percent at 20,439.14. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong closed up 2.42 percent at 11,416.88.

Financial markets in mainland China are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday this week and will resume trading on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Comments on Wednesday by the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve raised the prospect of further quantitative easing, weighing on the dollar, while boosting growth-sensitive stocks. Shippers were strong, with China Shipping Development Co Ltd up 3 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume. Zijin Mining Co Ltd, China's largest gold miner, jumped 5.6 percent, tracking gold prices that hit the highest in more than a month on Thursday.

* Li Ning Co Ltd surged 11.7 percent in almost eight times its 30-day average volume, extending strong gains after U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Singapore sovereign fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd announced last Friday that it would invest about $115 million in the Chinese sportwear maker through convertible bonds.. This is seen giving much needed capital to a company whose stock fell more than 60 percent last year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)