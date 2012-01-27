HONG KONG Jan 27 Hong Kong shares ended a choppy Friday session moderately higher, but strength in defensives and the lowest turnover in six sessions pointed to caution after a month-to-date rally lifted the Hang Seng Index more than 10 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.31 percent at 20,501.67. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.26 percent at 11,446.52.

Financial markets in mainland China were closed on Friday and will resume trading on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng Index closed in the middle of its trading range on the day after being repelled by chart resistance seen at its 200-day moving average near 20,604. If this is broken, the next upside target is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

* Market watchers said the rally could have more legs if U.S. economic data later in the day provides more evidence of a recovery in the world's largest economy. Next week, Beijing is expected to release January surveys gauging factory activity in the world's second-largest economy, which may point to weakness, strengthening expectations for monetary policy easing and boosting banks.

* Li & Fung Ltd ended up 3.4 percent after rising to the highest since May last year as the consumer goods exporter announced the first acquisition by its regional distribution arm LF Asia, fuelling hopes for accelerating expansion. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)