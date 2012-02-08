HONG KONG Feb 8 Hong Kong shares hit a six-month high on Wednesday, led by Chinese oil, property and material names, but gains were capped by chart resistance ahead of fresh China data starting with inflation figures on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.54 percent at 21,018.46 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended up 1.79 percent at 11,705.86 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.43 percent at 2,347.53, the highest close since Dec. 2 and above a downward trend line at around 2,340, which could point to further gains. Turnover was at its highest since Dec. 18.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese oil majors were strong after Beijing raised fuel prices for the first time in 10 months. Late on Tuesday, Beijing announced that retail prices of gasoline and diesel would rise 3-4 percent from Wednesday, a move that will lift prices to record highs and help refineries improve margins for the country's leading oil producers. PetroChina Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) 1.8 percent and CNOOC Ltd 1.9 percent.

* Chinese property and construction-related names also saw some strength after the mainland's central bank said banks must provide loans to first-home buyers, the first clear call to support mortgage lending since the government launched a policy tightening cycle to calm the property market two years ago. China Overseas Land & Investment jumped 5.3 percent, Anhui Conch Cement soared 5.7 percent and Jiangxi Copper firmed 6.2 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post January inflation data on Thursday that may have stablised in January, with consumer price inflation holding at 4.1 percent, unchanged from December, a Reuters poll of 23 economists showed. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)