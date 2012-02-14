HONG KONG Feb 14 Hong Kong shares closed slightly higher in thin Thursday trade, powered by the outperformance of the Hong Kong property sector on signs of a stabilising mortgage market, but the Hang Seng Index finished just shy of its 250-day moving average.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.15 percent at 20,917.83. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.48 percent at 11,413.16.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,344.77, dragged lower by financials with the benchmark trading in a narrow 20-point range on the day and finishing below its 100-day moving average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Turnover in Hong Kong was the lowest since Jan. 16. At HK$55.9 billion, it is marginally lower than Monday's level and about 38 percent lower than Feb. 2, which was the highest turnover in the year to date. The current 250-day moving average at 21,000 remained elusive for the benchmark index.

* Hong Kong property developers were clear outperformers after local media reported signs of the territory's mortgage market regaining some stability. Bank of China (Hong Kong) and HSBC Holdings Plc reportedly cut their mortgage rates last week, while loan repayments has outpaced increases in new loans. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd jumped 3.6 percent, closing at its highest since Aug. 4 last year, the top boost on the Hang Seng Index. But a trader said the gains came amid significant shorting interest, suggesting segments of the market remained bearish.

* Among the first Hang Seng Index components to post full-year earnings, Bank of East Asia Ltd saw losses on the day accelerate in the afternoon after it posted 2011 earnings at the lunch break that underwhelmed expectations. It ended down 2.8 percent at its lowest since Jan. 19. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)