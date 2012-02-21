HONG KONG Feb 21 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to end slightly higher on Tuesday, bouncing off the day's low after euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for Greece that will resolve its immediate financing needs.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.25 percent at 21,478.72. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 0.17 percent at 11,689.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index also reversed early losses to close up 0.75 percent at 2,381.43, with strength in financials and property propelling the benchmark to its highest close since Dec. 1, but A-share turnover declined from Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the Hang Seng Index's biggest weighted component, gained 1.3 percent to HK$71.65, the highest since early August last year. Gains accelerated after the Greek bailout deal was announced mid-morning. Its next major target is at HK$73.30, the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

* CNOOC Ltd led percentage losses in the sector in Hong Kong on fears that escalating oil prices could crimp profits, with Brent crude futures steady near $120 per barrel on a cut in Iranian oil supply to China and Europe. CNOOC lost 2.9 percent, slipping to a second-straight loss after opening at the highest level since July 20 on Monday. It has been a leading light, jumping almost 28 percent this year so far as the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index gained 16 and 17 percent respectively in the same time period.

* Sands China Ltd slid 3.1 percent to HK$29.80 after CLSA downgraded the stock from buy to outperform, while maintaining its target price at HK$35.50, urging investors to take profit. Before Tuesday, it had surged more than 40 percent this year, following a 28.5 percent gain last year. This compares with the 15.6 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index in 2012 to date after a 20 percent slump last year.

DAY AHEAD:

* The HSBC China flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for February is expected to be released on Wednesday to give investors fresh clues on the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)