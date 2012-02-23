HONG KONG, Feb 23 Hong Kong shares snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday amid weakness in financial stocks as investors took profit after recent relative strength and ahead of key earnings over the next few days.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.78 percent at 21,380.99. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.92 percent at 11,714.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.25 percent at 2,409.55 as strength in gold stocks helped the benchmark finish at a near three-month high in A-share turnover that was the second-highest since Nov. 3.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* AIA Group Ltd, down 1.3 percent, and HSBC Holdings Plc, down 1.5 percent, and scheduled to post 2011 earnings on Friday and Monday, respectively, were among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index. Although HSBC has slipped 2.2 percent since closing on Tuesday at the highest since early August, it is still up almost 19 percent in the year to date, outpacing the Hang Seng Index's 16 percent gain. Eleven of 23 analysts have cut their estimates for AIA by an average of 22.6 percent since Jan. 26, while seven of 17 analysts have raised their estimates for HSBC by an average of 1.6 percent since Feb. 2, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd surged 25 percent in more than four times its 30-day average volume after posting a better-than-expected 74 percent fall in first-half net profit, triggering a short squeeze. Traders said Esprit was an under-owned stock, expecting more strength ahead for the retailer with funds looking to roll back into its stock as the outlook on the company improves. Esprit is now up 77.2 percent this year after plunging 73 percent in 2011 from HK$37.80 to HK$10.20.

DAY AHEAD:

* AIA and China's Parkson Retail Group Ltd are among companies posting earnings results on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)