HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares rose in relatively thin Tuesday trade, bolstered by property and Chinese financials, ahead of key corporate earnings scheduled to be released after the market close.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.65 percent at 21,568.73. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.92 percent at 11,761.3.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early losses to end up 0.2 percent at 2,451.86, extending its winning streak into an eighth session and closing at the highest since Nov. 17.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese banks were strong after official mainland media reported that China's banking regulator had allowed banks to make new loans to unfinished local government investment projects that are at least 60 percent complete to ensure completion.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, up 2.7 and 1.9 percent, respectively.

* Hong Kong bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , due to post earnings results after market hours on Tuesday, gained 2.6 percent. Over the past three weeks, excluding Tuesday, nine out of 18 analysts have raised their 2012 earnings forecasts for Sun Hung Kai Properties by an average of 1.3 percent. During that period, the stock has risen 7.3 percent, according to StarMine.

* Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's fifth-largest property developer by sales value, rose 3.4 percent after posting a 35.5 percent gain on 2011 profit at the midday trading break. The result also boosted the sector, with Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd up 4.4 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* Corporate earnings expected on Wednesday include Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM Holdings Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)