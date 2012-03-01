HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares fell
on Thursday, dragged lower by banks and developers on renewed
fears of capital-raising, while a report that Chinese bank
lending in February was lower than expected added to downward
momentum.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.35 percent at
21,387.96. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong closed down 1.9 percent at 11,602.44
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed early gains to
end down 0.1 percent at 2,426.11, in the lowest A-share turnover
in almost a month.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's
fifth-largest property developer by sales value, led percentage
losses in the sector in Hong Kong, slumping 8.8 percent in more
than 40 times its 30-day average volume. Country Garden, which
was up 21 percent before Thursday, said it would raise HK$2.14
billion ($275 million) to fund capital expenditure by selling
new shares to controlling shareholder Concrete Win Ltd, a move
that put sector peers under pressure.
* Chinese banks were hit by fundraising fears after mainland
media reported that Industrial Bank Co Ltd aimed to
raise at least 25 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) by selling new
shares to institutional investors. Mainland
media reports on Thursday followed a Reuters report on Wednesday
that new yuan loans by Chinese banks may total about 500 billion
yuan ($79.45 billion) in February, well below market
expectations of 650 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)