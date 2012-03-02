HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, bolstered by Chinese banks and developers after China's banking regulator said the country's "Big Four" state-backed banks will lend more to qualified developers to boost entry level housing supply.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.81 percent on the day and 0.73 percent on the week at 21,562.26. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings ended up 1.17 percent on the day and 0.42 percent on the week at 11,738.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.43 percent at 2,460.69, its highest close since Nov. 17. It rose 0.9 percent this week, its seventh straight weekly gain.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China's big four state-backed banks will lend more to qualified property developers to boost entry level housing supply, a statement in the central bank's newspaper said on Friday, a signal that they are ready to ratchet up real estate lending. This came a day after both sectors saw share prices dive on fears of capital-raising, underscoring the extent to which Chinese stocks are supported by policy, especially with the annual meetings of China's leaders due to start next week. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd jumped 3.3 percent on the day, but finished down 4.2 percent this week, its worst weekly showing in 2012 to date.

* Citic Pacific Ltd, a Chinese steel-to-property conglomerate, lost 2.5 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume after posting late on Thursday net profit for 2011 that underwhelmed expectations, with its growth outlook for 2012 poor.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is scheduled to post a slew of data over the next week, including inflation, retail sales and industrial output on March 9 and trade on March 10. Money supply and loan growth are due between March 10 and 15.

* Investors are eyeing the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference starting Saturday and the National People's Congress (NPC) opening Monday for any policy support that could boost demand.

* Corporate earnings due next week include Want Want China Holdings Ltd on March 6, Power Assets Holdings Ltd on March 7 and Agile Property Holdings Ltd and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd on March 8. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)