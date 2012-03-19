HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares fell back early gains to close lower on Monday, dragged by Chinese banks on fears that loan growth could fall short of quarterly targets ahead of corporate earnings for the sector that start this week.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.95 percent at 21,115.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong finished down 1.61 percent at 11,036.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index reversed an earlier decline to close up 0.23 percent at 2,410.18, with strength in rare earths producers outweighing weakness in the financial and property sectors.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Chinese banks were broadly weaker after the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday that new yuan loans by Chinese banks were expected to reach about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, suggesting total new lending in the first quarter may fall short of a 2.4 trillion yuan target. At 0736 GMT, a gauge of Chinese financials listed in Hong Kong was down 1.5 percent, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index.

* Investors were watching for earnings of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, expected after market closes on Monday as a barometer of the extent of fundraising needs at smaller Chinese banks. Chongqing Rural was down 3.6 percent at 0747 GMT. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)