HONG KONG, March 23 Hong Kong shares finished down 1.11 p ercent on Friday, capping their worst weekly loss since November last year as concern over global economic growth, and particularly for China, threatens to derail this year's rally.

The Hang Seng index closed at 20,668.8, down 3.05 percent on the week. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies ended the day down 1.02 percent, lower for an eighth successive session in its longest losing streak since June 2010.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to the lowest in a month.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd slumped 3.1 percent, leading weakness across financials after China's No.3 lender posted 2011 results that came in 6 percent below analyst forecasts. Larger rival Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 2 per c ent, the second most shorted stock by midday by value after falling through its 200-day moving average.

* Bucking the weaker trend, consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd rose 4.2 p ercent in healthy volume after its forecast-beating 2011 results spurred broker upgrades.

Li & Fung has risen more than 83 percent since its August 2011 low.

* Air China Ltd suffered the steepest drop in about a month, falling 3.9 p ercent to a more than five-month low. It was the top-traded counter on the China Enterprises Index following AgBank. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)