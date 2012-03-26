HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares ended flat in weak Monday trade as strength in local developers offset weakness in Chinese banks on fears that they could be exposed to a higher-than-expected level of bad local government debt.

The Hang Seng Index closed flat at 20,668.86. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.62 percent at 10,591.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.05 percent at 2,350.6 as A-share turnover slumped to the lowest since Feb. 1.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Hong Kong developers drove gains on the Hang Seng Index after slumping in the run-up to an election on Sunday in which pre-poll favourite Leung Chun-ying was chosen by a committee of 1,200 notables as the territory's next leader. New World Development Co Ltd jumped 3.8 percent, with some investors seen covering short positions after a 10.7 percent slump in March to last Friday. Investors were worried Leung would push ahead with land and housing reforms to achieve affordable housing, but in the aftermath of the election, several brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Citi said the concerns were overblown, suggesting Leung's proposed housing and land policies would not differ significantly from the direction of the current administration.

* Chinese banks were weak after it emerged over the weekend that the mainland's banking regulator had told lenders that they had incorrectly classified about 20 percent of their outstanding local government loans, or about 1.8 trillion yuan ($286 billion) into the safest category of lending. China Construction Bank Corp shed 1.2 percent in Hong Kong after the world's second-largest lender reported worsening credit quality and lower fee income in the fourth quarter as China's move to steer its economy towards a soft landing squeezed the financial services industry. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)