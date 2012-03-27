HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, with locally listed Chinese companies climbing for the first time in 10 sessions on short-covering after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the United States may continue supportive monetary policy.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up 1.83 percent at 21,046.91. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies rose 2.07 percent after falling for nine successive sessions.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 percent, significantly underperforming the rest of Asia as investors remained cautious after data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed industrial companies suffered a rare annual drop in profit in the first two months of 2012.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent despite posting weak 2011 results that some analysts said were not as bad as feared, with growth in the value of new business last year a relative bright spot. Also lending support was a bout of short-covering after heavy short-selling in the stock over the past week. A quarter of the day's turnover in China Life shares was related to short-selling, according to data from the stock exchange.

* Hong Kong developers extended gains from Monday with bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd up 4.1 percent. Sun Hung Kai is up more then 16 percent this quarter, making it an attractive short-term buy candidate for those looking to get in front of quarter-end 'window dressing' by portfolio managers.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd fell 1.7 percent and was heaviest traded component on the China Enterprises Index after the mid-sized lender priced a $1.44 billion share offering in a capital-raising deal to boost its balance sheet. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)